Stacie Nichole Wallace-Anthony, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacie Nichole Wallace-Anthony, 44, a resident of Austintown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Stacie was born June 8,1977 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents Robert and Deborah (Quattro) Wallace.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School in 1995. She attended Youngstown State University before relocating to Alabama.

There, she welcomed the light of her life, her daughter, Kylie Anthony, into this world in June of 1999. She lived in Italy for a few years before ultimately returning home to Austintown.

She worked for Tenet Healthcare as a team lead and was also a supervisor at the Covelli Centre.

Stacie is survived by her daughter (fiancé, Adam Beebe); her parents; her brother, Matthew (Ashley) Wallace; her nephews, Jakob and Jaden Wallace and her niece, Jamisen Wallace; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and many, many dear friends. She is also survived by her beloved pets, Gus, Rudy and Marshall.

She was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Stacie was an avid Auburn Tigers and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, lover of animals and all genres of music. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially with her cousins during their Thursday night “date nights”. She had a heart of gold and was a cherished friend to many.

Stacie’s final act was to give the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation. Many lives will be touched and enriched because of this beautiful gift.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to All About the Pawz animal rescue, an organization dear to her heart.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

