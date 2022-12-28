BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Staci Christine LaCivita, 38 of Boardman passed away unexpectedly at her home, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from a seizure disorder.

Staci was born December 1, 1984 in Youngstown, a daughter of Larry LaCivita and Lori Richards McClary and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Poland High School in 2003.

Going against the grain in true Staci fashion, she was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers and Michigan fan. Staci was quick witted, had a big heart and always ended her phone calls with Love you. She also had a passion for her two fur babies, Moose and Nila who never left her side.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents Lori and Dennis McClary, Larry and Lea LaCivita; a sister, Jenn (Tim) Ortega; nieces Evie and Saylor whom she loved; her grandma, Peggie Richards and memaw. Evelyn Owens; aunts and uncles, Lynda (Kevin) Hawkins, Lisa (Bobby) Rohrman, Garry (Kim) LaCivita ; cousins, Erin, Rachel, Megan, Jacob, Breanna, Samantha, Gina, Danielle; step-brothers and sisters and a great friend and neighbor for seven years, Tony Fawcett. Staci also leaves a son, Aiden “A.J.” whom she lovingly gave up for adoption and looked forward to the day when she could meet him again.

Staci was preceded in death by her infant sister, Jessica Marie LaCivita; her Papa Jack Richards, Papa Lowell Owens and great-grandparents, Harry and Reva Egolf and Jasper and Mary Miceli.

Private services have been held for her family.

Material tributes may take the form of contributions to New Lease on Life, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH 44471, in remembrance of Staci and her love of dogs.

Arrangements were handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.