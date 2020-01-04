Sonia P. Einfeldt, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sonia P. Einfeldt, 81, of Canfield, died Thursday evening, January 2, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Sonia was born February 10, 1939, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Streeter) Pronko.

She attended the Millcreek school system, graduating from Millcreek, McDowell High School. She was honored with election to the National Honor Society her senior year.

Sonia worked in the dental industry for 37 years, working as an office manager for Dr. Guju and Dr. DiMatteo.



Sonia was active in her community serving on the Fourth of July Committee of Canfield for several years. She began a feature of the 4th festivities, the Bed Race around the city green. She was a member of St. Michael Church and their Garden Guild and Altar Guild. She was also the founding member of the Canfield Community Band which first began playing in her garage. Sonia’s hobbies were centered around boating in Lake Erie as she was an expert water skier. She also took great pride in her yard. Christmastime, her woods were lit up by over 1,000 twinkling lights. Entertaining was her fun side. She was famous for her doorway dances.



She leaves her husband, Robert Einfeldt, whom she married September 19, 1959, they had a celebration of their 60 years of marriage at Christmas with their children and grandchildren. Sonia leaves her two children, Christian J. (Dorothee) Einfeldt, of San Francisco and Elizabeth E. (Horst) Schmid of Nuremberg, Germany; two grandchildren, Julian Hierl of Austintown and Dominik Hierl of Hamburg, Germany. Sonia also leaves her brother, Greg Pronko, of Florida and a sister, Barbara Moon of Erie, Pennsylvania.

Friends may call on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Lane Family Funeral Home, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, at St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church Friday morning, January 10, for the Mass.



Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

