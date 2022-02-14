NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sofia Bartell Froom, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, February 7, 2022 at Ivy Woods Manor.

She was the oldest of six children, born May 13, 1932 in Hṻndertbucheln, Transylvania (Siebenbṻrgen) Romania, a daughter of Michael and Sofia (Eitel) Roth. Her family moved to Kiel, Germany in 1940, then to Wṻrzburg in 1941. Sofia came to Youngstown in 1952.

She helped to organize the catering service at the Youngstown Saxon Club and was also a secretary at the Saxon Club for many years.

Sofia was a member of the former Honterus Lutheran Church.

Sofia was a 70-year member of the Youngstown Saxon Club, where she was named as the “Saxon Lady of the Year” in 1967 and 1996. She was very proud of these honors. She held various offices with Branch 22, the women’s organization of the Saxon Club, including president. Sofia was also a Trustee on the National Board of Directors at the ATS (Alliance of Transylvania Saxons) from 1997 to 2008. She was also active with the Youth Band and the Youth Chorus. Sofia was a Girl Scout leader and a den mother with the Cub Scouts. She was a board member for West Junior High and active in the PTA. Sofia was a member of the Youngstown Mothers of Twins Club, where she served on the Executive Board. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Miriam Chapter No. 278, where she served as Worthy Matron in 1985. She was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, Kheedawee Court No. 6, where she served as High Priestess in 1986 and as a Trustee for three years thereafter. She was also a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine Club of Youngstown, where she served as Treasurer.

Sofia and her husband Don were co-drivers for the Trumbull Shrine Club, transporting children and their parents to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning and her specialty was “German Potato Salad”. Sofia also enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. Sofia was very proud of her Saxon German Heritage and the German sayings and prayers are still carried on by her children and grandchildren.

Sofia is survived by her children, William W. (Mary) Bartell, Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky, Cynthia E. (Robert) Hazel of Poland and Martin R. Bartell of Plainfield, Illinois; her siblings, Michael (Phyllis) Roth of Boca Raton, Florida, Raimund (Rita) Roth of Amherst, Ernest (Diana) Roth of Hubbard, Adele (David) Cisine of Youngstown and Paul Roth of Raleigh, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Laura (John) Carder, Robert (Shannon) Hazel, Jr., Christopher (Erin) Bartell, Brian (Jessica) Bartell and Grant Bartell and her great-grandchildren, Sofia Terlesky, Mia Carder, Jack Carder, Rose Hazel, Cora Hazel, Myra Bartell and Niklaus Bartell.

Her first husband, William W. Bartell, Sr., passed away in 1996. Besides her parents, Sofia was preceded in death by her second husband, Donald Froom and her sons, Richard M. and Michael J. Bartell.

Private family services were held.

Memorial donations in Sofia’s name may be given to the Memorial Fund of the Youngstown Saxon Club, 710 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 or to the Crippled Children’s Transportation Fund of the Youngstown Shrine Club, P.O. Box 302, 1735 W. South Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.