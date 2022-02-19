CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Siara Marie Garland, 32, of Canfield, died Monday afternoon, February 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center in Youngstown.

Siara was born March 1, 1989 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert T. and Shari E. (Miller) Rushwin and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Western Reserve High School in 2007 and received her cosmetology license from Raphael’s School of Beauty Culture in Niles.

Siara had previously worked as an aid at Seaborn Elementary School, Mineral Ridge.

She loved spending time with her friends and family. Her two sons meant everything to her.

Besides her mother and step-father, Shari and Dan Grim of Berlin Center, she leaves two sons, Bryce Garland and Blake Garland both at home and a sister, Raquel Rushwin of Austintown. Siara also leaves a nephew and Godson, Braxton Rushwin; niece, Delilah Rushwin and her grandparents, Sarah “Sally” and John “Jack” Miller of Berlin Center, Edna Grim of Berlin Center and Dorothy Rushwin of Liberty.

Besides her father, Robert Rushwin, Siara was preceded in death by a sister, Danielle Grim and her grandfather, Mitch Rushwin.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, North Jackson, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

