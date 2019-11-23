Shirley Maloy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Maloy, 56, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019, at her home after battling cancer.

Shirley was born May 27, 1963 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Helen (Stetson) Black.

She was a graduate of Liberty High School class of 1981.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was active with Easter Seals and enjoyed knitting. Family was the most important in Shirley’s life.

She leaves her husband, Jeffery Maloy, whom she married August 13, 2008; one daughter Stephanie Cripes of Austintown; two step-sons, Jeffery Maloy Jr. of Kinsman and Justin Maloy of Youngstown; three siblings, Jim, Chuckie and Barbie and three grandsons, Hunter and A.J. Cripes and Justin Maloy Jr.

Sherly was preceded in death by her parents.

Private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

