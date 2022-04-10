BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mae (Harris) Zolla, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on May 6, 1934, in Warren, the daughter of Willard and Luella (Rich) Harris.

Shirley attended Boardman High School.

She was employed by Buttermaid Bakery where she greeted everyone with a smile and enjoyed passing out delicious baked goods to customers.

A woman of faith, Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved family gatherings. She enjoyed a good piece of chocolate, dining out, bingo and road trips.

She will be missed by her daughter Diane Krichbaum; sons, Ronald Ford, Robert (Angela) Ford, Richard (Connie) Ford, Doug Zolla and Mitch (Leisha) Zolla; longtime partner, Charles Chapman; grandchildren, Mark (Joyce) Krichbaum, Sharon Krichbaum, Kristen (Anthony) Tiefenbach, Kelsey (Mike) Juhasz, Amber Ford, Amanda (Ashley) Ford, Cody Ford, Doug (Catherine) Zolla, Jr. and Steven (Sara) Zolla and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Zolla; brother, William Harris and daughter-in-law, Janet Zolla.

Private services will be held Thursday April 14, 2022, at Lane Funeral Home Boardman Chapel.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Miami Cancer Institute, 8900 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176 in honor of Connie Ford.

