Shirley Mae Snyder, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mae Snyder, 88, formerly of Austintown, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Cortland Healthcare Center.



Born November 19, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, Shirley was the daughter of John Leland and Miriam (Westbaker) Buchwalter.



She was a high school graduate of Austintown Fitch.

Prior to retirement, Shirley worked at Dale Dry Cleaners for over 30 years.

Shirley’s interests included reading, baking, sewing, embroidery and cross stitch.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence S. Snyder, who she married June 30, 1956 and died March 1, 2011. Her infant daughter, Kathy and her brothers, Thomas and Richard Buchwalter, also preceded her death.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her nieces, Cindy Brostek, Barb Grecar, Linda (Harold) Kemery and Ruthie (Troy) Palich; her nephews, John (Donna) Buchwalter and Jeff (Holly) Buchwalter; ten great-nieces and nephews, three great-great-nephews and one great-great-niece.



Private services were held and Shirley was laid to rest next to her husband at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Shirley’s healthcare family at Clearview Lantern Suites and Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care and compassion.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

