YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mae (Pierce) Grantz, 82, passed away on Thursday morning, October 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Born December 6, 1940, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Shirley was the daughter of Charles Pierce and Goldie (Kinnan) Busch and stepfather, William F. Busch. She was known by her family and friends as “Gert”.

Shirley attended Niles McKinley High School.

Shirley “Gert” met Bill Grantz at the movie theater in downtown Niles and soon after, they were married on February 6, 1959, in Mineral Ridge. They were known for always tearing up the dance floor with their jitterbug steps and square dancing. To love music was an understatement.

Prior to her retirement, she was a pharmacy tech at Giant Eagle, coffee hostess at Sheetz and a “Nanny” for the Rozic Family.

Our Mom spent her entire life being proud to have survived Polio since the age of five. She was never going to give up on walking after again taking on Post Polio Syndrome in her later years. She supported us girls through all our life events, attending as many as possible. Grandparenting was her specialty and she took it very seriously by making sure each one felt special.

When our Dad passed on February 20,2023, she bravely settled into Liberty Arms Assisted Living where she found friendships and happiness. Mom thrived at maintaining her independence.

There was not one thing our Mom couldn’t sew. Her baking skills were phenomenal with every pie and batch of cookies she made. She was amazing at sewing for everyone and gifted many with her Baby Books or Raggedy Ann and Andy sets. Every one of her grandchildren and great-grands were always welcomed with a smile and a big hug from GiGi whenever they visited.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her daughter, Tammy Pietruszka and her sibling, Harry Pierce.

Keeping Mom’s memory forever in our hearts, daughters, Terri (Robert) Hernandez and Tawni (Steve) Bouch and her son-in-law, Edward Pietruszka. Grandma Gert will live on thru her grandchildren, Steven (Laura) Hernandez, Preston (Ashley) Hernandez, Victoria (Alex) Prochazka, Zachary (Alyssa) Pietruszka, Amanda (Cody) Sheeler and Mackenzie (Zack) Peaslee and GiGi will never be forgotten by her great-grandchildren, Noelle Hernandez, Whitney Hernandez, Vivienne, William, Lydia Prochazka, Everly Sheeler, Giovanni, Juliano and Lorenzo Pietruszka. She also leaves her brothers, Chuck (Marsha), Ron (Debbie), Clifford, Sam and Jim, along with sister-in-law, Maryann Pierce and other in-laws, family and friends. Always keeping her niece, Sandi, close to her heart.

There are private services for Shirley per her wishes.

