Shirley Louise Nelson, Warren, Ohio

Shirley King Nelson 87, of Tampa, Florida, previously of Warren, passed away at home on Monday, June 1 of complications from Sjogren’s Syndrome.

She was born on December 8, 1932 in Warren, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond “Pete” and Luella (Biggin) King and her son, Lee Edward Nelson of Arlington, Texas.



Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Deana Nelson (Toby Hart), Lori Nelson (John Dunn) and Amy Nelson (Frank Agliano) all of Tampa, Florida; her sister, Betty Linville of Cortland, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



Shirley graduated from Cortland High School in 1950 and attended Youngstown Business School.

She worked for 23 years as a receptionist and as Medical Records Director at Gillette’s The Country Place / Horizon Village.

Prior to moving to Tampa, she attended the Cortland United Methodist Church.



She enjoyed playing cards at Warren Scope with life-long friends and family members. She went on many wonderful bus trips with a few of her close friends, especially Marcia Rowe and also took many fabulous cruises with her sister, Betty, and late brother-in-law, Richard Linville.



After retiring in 1997, she spent her winters in Tampa, Florida and eventually moved there in 2008 to be near her daughters.

Her favorite pastime was walking and taking care of her “grand dogs”. She was affectionately called the “dog whisperer” as all of the dogs adored her.

Her favorite charity was The Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Her happiest times were when she had all four of her children around which she never thought was often enough.



Shirley was a sweet, caring mother and friend to many and had an outgoing personality. She will be deeply missed by her family, many dear life-long friends from Ohio and new friends she made while living in Tampa.



A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.

