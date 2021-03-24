Shirley L. Kabetso, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. Kabetso, 85, formerly of Poland Township, passed away Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 at Assumption Village Care Center.

Shirley was born June 26, 1935 in Youngstown the daughter of Curtis James and Florence H. (Marriott) Getz.

She was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a bookkeeper for the family business for many years.

She was a former member of Old North Church where she headed up the GMG Group.

Shirley’s hobbies included collecting bells and antiques. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her sons and her grandchildren.

Shirley’s husband, John R. Kabetso, whom she married September 24, 1955, passed away August 23, 1985.

Shirley leaves two sons, Douglas James Kabetso of Poland Township and John C. Kabetso of Austintown Township and four grandchildren, Karsen (Arron) Halls of Austintown, Kaelin Kabetso of Canfield, Amanda J. Kabetso of South Carolina and Douglas J. Kabetso of Poland Township.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, James Getz and a sister, Betty Ann Matvey.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

