Shirley L. Bowman, McDonald, Ohio – Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for

Shirley L. Bowman, 68 of McDonald, who died Wednesday evening July 31, at Hospice House of Poland.

Shirley was born August 11, 1950 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Edward and Marcella (Saul) Bailey and came to this area as a child.

She had worked at Pat Catan’s in Warren for over ten years.

Shirley loved gardening and most cherished was spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

Shirley leaves her husband of 51 years, John D. Bowman, Sr., whom she married June 24, 1968; a son, John D. (Kathy) Bowman, Jr. of Girard; a daughter, Shana N. (Marty) Gallagher of Alabama and four grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Brandon and Caitlyn. Shirley also leaves three sisters, Marlene Young of Niles, Gloria Kellar of Florida and Julie Ewing of Berlin Center; two brothers, Walter Bailey of Howland and Rick Bailey of Fowler and her beloved dog, Maggie.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Ankerson and three brothers, Charles Bailey, Roland Bailey and Warren Bailey.

Friends may call 3:00 – 5:45 p.m. Sunday August 4 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel prior to services.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley L. Bowman, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.