GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Lord called Shirley Jean (Jarome) Lambert Home to be reunited with her family and husband on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Shirley was born on March 17, 1943, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Willis and Anna Mae Jarome.

On May 21, 1960, Shirley married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Lambert, they spent 60 wonderful years together before his passing in 2021.

Before being diagnosed with sundowner’s syndrome you could always find Shirley in the kitchen recreating her mother’s dishes from soups to desserts. She found peace in watching and feeding her outside “critters” from the birds to the squirrels. The most important thing to her was family and friends, although she may not have heard from them or seen them as often as she would have liked – she cherished every visit, every phone call.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Anna Mae Jarome; sister, Sally; brother, Willis Jarome, Jr.; son, Doug Senter; husband, Richard “Dick” Lambert and great-grandchildren, Sabryna, Sabrya and Dontea.

She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children, Sheila (John) Tare of Liberty, Odath Lambert of Hubbard and Richard Lambert, Jr. of Girard; four grandchildren, Tamie (David) Deiley of Austintown, Ben duMaire of Liberty, Angela (Keith) Polois of Brookfield and Kayleigh Patrick-Lambert Nigel of Warren; four great-grandchildren, Dominic duMaire of Austintown, Alexis Deiley of Pennsylvania, Alyssa duMaire of Liberty and Matthew duMaire of Brookfield, along with two great-great-grandchildren, Ivori and Ariel; one sister, Alverta “Pudgy” Holbrook and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Diana and Dr. Fitzpatrick for their outstanding care.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at 654 Hazel Street, Girard, Ohio.

