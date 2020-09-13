Shirley J. King, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. King, 95 of North Jackson died early Saturday morning at Antonine Village, North Jackson.

Shirley was born May 13, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Earl and Lillian T. (Evans) Davis and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from North Jackson High School in 1943.

Shirley was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Meander Chapter, where she served as Past Worthy Matron and the Pythian Sisters #313 of North Jackson.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her husband of 76 years, Daniel E. King, Sr., whom she married March 12, 1944; seven children, M. Jane (Robert) Knapp of Berlin Center, Jacquelynne (Robert) Salmon of Alexandria, Ohio, Daniel King, Jr. of Lordstown, Robert (Karen) King of Newton Falls, William (Lisa) King of Lordstown, David King of Freeland, Michigan, Timothy (Mary Ann) King of Lordstown; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Moore, Marjorie Wiczen; a half brother, Earl Davis, Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Bev King; a grandson, Daniel E. King, III.

Due to the current situation, the family will be having private services. The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Antonine Sisters, 2675 N Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapter.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley J. King please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: