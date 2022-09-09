WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Irene Shaffer Peterson, age 77 of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022.

She was born on May 19, 1945, to the late Delbert Glenn Shaffer, Sr. and Helen Delphine Champlin Shaffer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence Shaffer and Delbert Glenn Shaffer, Jr. and son-in-law, Arthur “Jake” Landacre.

Shirley was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend to those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her faith was an important part of her life, she enjoyed worshipping at House of Praise, in Newton Falls. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed watching programs on HGTV about home renovation.

She is survived by her children, Tammie Landacre and John J. (Trish Neill) Peterson, Jr.; grandchildren, Robin McCoy, Terra Landacre, Kyle Landacre, Ryan Landacre, Samantha Peterson-Melodia, Brittany Peterson, John J. Peterson III and Autumn Edwards and great-grandchildren, Cherokee Griffon and Caliope Edwards.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming. Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.