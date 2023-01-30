YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley F. Reese, 87 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this world for Heaven on Thursday, January 27 after a 7-week battle from post Covid complications.

She was born December 15, 1935 in Wyatt, West Virginia., a daughter of the late William and Nadine (Ashcraft) Heldreth and came to this area in 1959.

Shirley worked various jobs, retiring from Trumbull Memorial Hospital after 13 years. She, however, continued to volunteer at the hospital as a surgical center receptionist.

Her husband, John H. Reese, whom she married in May of 1955, died December 24, 2001.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Carolyn Reese of Youngstown, John Reese of Canfield, Charles (Jenny) Reese of Fairmont, West Virginia and Paulina (Neal) Reese McCallum of Youngstown; a brother, David (Karen) Heldreth of of West Virginia and two sisters, Carrie Lou Morgan of Mississippi and Avis Wallace of Florida. Shirley also leaves six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her precious dog, Rocky.

Shirley was a devoted Christian who loved God and her church community at Austintown Baptist Church.

Her family was dear to her heart and she loved them unconditionally. Shirley had a positive impact on so many people. She filled the room with warmth and kindness. Shirley loved doing crafts and had a great memory in reciting poetry. She also loved reading, singing and playing card games with her family. Shirley was one of a kind and to be loved by her was a true blessing. She will be desperately missed by all those that she’s left behind.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Janette Benz; two brothers, William Heldreth and John Guy Heldreth and a sister, Cathern Kerns.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, February 16, 6:00p.m. at Austintown Baptist Church, 1180 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests attending a church (of choice) service in Shirley’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

