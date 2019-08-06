Shirley Check, Ellsworth, Ohio – Obituary

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services celebrating the life of Shirley Check will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10 at Ellsworth Community Church, 11171 W. Akron Canfield Road, Ellsworth, Ohio.

Shirley was born March 1, 1935 in Newton Falls the daughter of Justin and Josephine (Yeager) Shafer.

She passed away Saturday morning, August 3, after a brief illness with cancer.

Shirley had worked at General Motors in Lordstown and Van Nuys, California.

Shirley is survived by her children, Thomas (Carol) Check, Linda (Tim) Walton, James (Becky) Check and Cindy (Steve) Baker; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Force and father, Justin Shafer.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in Shirley’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Check, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.