YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Caryol Alford, age 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Shirley was born in Beaver City, Nebraska on November 14, 1932, the only daughter of the late Allen R. and Vivian C. Hurt.

Her family moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, where she met the love of her life, the late Reverend Jay Alford, whom she married on June 26, 1952 after attending Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri.

In their nearly 56 years of marriage, they served in full-time ministry, first as traveling Evangelists from 1952-1956 and then as pastors in Madison, Tennessee and Springfield, Illinois, before moving to Youngstown, Ohio in 1973, continuing their ministry at Highway Tabernacle Church. Shirley was a devoted wife and ministry partner to Rev. Alford. With an abounding love of music, she sang and played the accordion on the evangelist field. She also sang and played the piano and organ as well as directed adult, youth and kid’s choirs, praise teams, children’s Vacation Bible school programs, worked in Assemblies of God youth & kids’ camps and was involved in several other ministries in her many years of service to her church families.

She enjoyed watching the Price Is Right, Jeopardy, The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars and Hallmark movies with her family. She will be remembered not only for her outgoing personality, sense of humor and never meeting a stranger, friends and family will also forever cherish the memory of her kindness, authenticity and enduring faith in Jesus Christ. It is with great joy that, after almost 15 years since her husband’s passing, they are now reunited in Heaven for eternity with Christ free from all sickness and pain.

Shirley is survived by her children, Justin Alford of Gaffney, South Carolina, Jason (Diana) Alford of Phoenix, Arizona, Jayetta (Jim) Brookhart of Canfield, Ohio and Janna Alford of St. Louis, Missouri and also by her eight grandchildren, Megan Alford of Franklin, Tennessee, Jim Brookhart, Jr. of Provo, Utah, J. Ryan (Elizabeth) Alford of Atlanta, Georgia, Joe (Ashley) Brookhart of Columbus, Ohio, Jeremy Alford of Hiawatha, Iowa, Janae (Adam) Wiktorzewski of Youngstown, Ohio, Julia Brookhart of Canfield, Ohio and Jade (Tommy) Langford of Charlotte, North Carolina and nine great-grandchildren.

Other than her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Delbert Hurt.

The family would like to express appreciation for the loving care given to Shirley this past year by The Inn at Christine Valley and most recently by Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care.

The family will receive friends and family on Monday, May 15 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Highway Tabernacle Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the church, with a visitation from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Brunstetter Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions take the form of donations to either Valley Christian School or Highway Tabernacle Missions.

Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown is assisting the Alford family with arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.