Shirley Anne Burk Klinger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Shirley Anne Klinger, age 64, passed away Friday afternoon, January 10, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side

Shirley was born September 21, 1955 in Warren to the Herbert H. and Viola Mary (Ludwick) Burk.

She attended Mineral Ridge High School.

Shirley loved to shop, cook, laugh and have fun! She was a Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. Shirley will be remembered affectionately as Mamas to her beloved grandchildren; she was a terrific wife and a wonderful mother.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bill Klinger; her sons, Jesse MacGregor (Jennifer Pohodich) and Matthew (Stacy) MacGregor; four grandchildren, Mya MacGregor, Aidan MacGregor, Evan MacGregor and Jacob Freeze.

Besides her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her brother, Herb Burk and her sister, Gertrude Nestor.

Friends may call 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14 at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren, OH 44483, where the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15 at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Armitage, officiant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.