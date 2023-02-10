CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Wilthew Thomas, age 92, of Cortland passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

She was born on August 30, 1930 in Girard, Ohio to the late Gerald Edward and Margaret May Clark Wilthew.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, who also enjoyed crossword puzzles, solitaire and cross stitch.

She married her late husband Joseph Thomas on June 2, 1973.

She graduated from Niles High School. She attended Choffin and obtained her LPN at the age of 43 and began her career at Southside Hospital where she worked as an LPN until her retirement in 1989.

She was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Pam) Thomas of Lordstown, Michael Thomas of Canada, Joseph (Mimi) Thomas of Madisonville, Louisiana, Cheryl (Robert Harnett) Thomas of Cortland; daughters-in-law, Nancy Thomas of Brookfield, Clara (Terry) Thomas of North Carolina; grandchildren, Matthew Lennington, Maria Lennington, Robbie Harnett, Irvin (Abbey) Titus, Cory Thomas, Benjamin (Rebecca) Thomas of Arkansas, Silas (Suzie) Thomas, Joanna (Carson) Miller of Arkansas, Michael Thomas, Jr. of Canada, Dan (Cynthia) Thomas of Canada, Crystal (Nick) Volinchak, Joseph (Brandi) Thomas, Jr., Jonathan Thomas, Alexandra (Michael) Thomas, Taylor Thomas, and Grace Thomas; 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thomas; son, Dominic Thomas; four brothers; and two sisters-in-law.

A celebration of life will be held at Cheryl’s home on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley , please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 12 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.