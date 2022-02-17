AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Sabatka, 87, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Hospice House.

She was born December 10, 1934 in Girard, a daughter of Michael and Ann (Kohkoski) Bistarky.

Shirley was employed with Packard Electric, retiring in 1990.

She attended Chaney High School.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Shirley was a member of the Austintown Eagles, Aerie No. 3298 where she enjoyed bowling with other members. She loved walleye fishing with her husband, Bill, at their camp at the west end of Lake Erie. Shirley enjoyed cruises and traveling to various gaming destinations.

Shirley is survived by her husband, William F. Knutti, whom she married March 21, 1986; her daughter, Holly (Heinz) Niedermaier of Florida; her grandchildren, Alex Niedermaier and Alana Niedermaier and two great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Gilbert Sabatka, Sr.; her son, Gilbert (Gibby) Sabatka, Jr.; her brothers, Johnny Bistarky and Mickey Bistarky and her sister, Margaret Campbell.

According to Shirley’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

The family would like to thank Shirley’s niece, Sandy Osborne and Georgia, a visiting nurse from Hospice for their compassionate care and concern for Shirley.

Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to the Austintown Eagles, 1655 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Ann Sabatka please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.