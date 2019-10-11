Shirley Ann Bartolin, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Bartolin, 89 of Hubbard, died Thursday morning, October 10, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 30, 1929 in Sharon, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Donald K. and Lois Litman McFarland. She had been a lifetime Trumbull county area resident.



Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She had worked as a secretary at GATX for several years and for many years as head waitress at the former Roma Manor catering in Hubbard, retiring in 1994.



Shirley was a dedicated homemaker, enjoying sewing, cooking and baking. She was an avid reader. Shirley was of the Methodist faith.



She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Ann Sereday of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania and Laura Jane (Joseph) Bacerra of Elgin, Illinois; one son, Stephen (Barb) Bartolin Jr. of Wickenberg, Ariz.; six grandchildren, John, Annie, Julie, Michael, Travis and Laura-Leigh and ten great grandchildren.



Her husband, Stephen Bartolin Sr., whom she married in February 1949, preceded her in death February 3, 2001.



A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Home – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield with Pastor David Luther officiating. Burial will be at Brookfield Cemetery at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen Bartolin Sr. baseball scholarship program at Youngstown State University.

