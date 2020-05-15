Shirley A. Williams, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Williams, 87, passed away Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks Center in Youngstown.



Shirley was born on March 1, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George “Bud” and Theresa (Filtz) Wiscott.



She was a 1951 graduate of East High School. Shortly after high school, she married her husband of 53 years, Erold D. “Willie” Williams on January 16, 1954.



She was an NRA Certified to teach Pistol, Shotgun, Rifle, Personal Protection and At Home with Firearms. She is also certified to act as Range Safety Officer. She became a Line Coach in 1982, became certified to teach in 1984, and became Head Instructor in 1990 until present. She is a member of the Fish and Game Club in Vienna, NRA, Ohio Gun Collectors, Ducks Unlimited, and Trumbull County Federation of Sportsman’s Club where she has served as Treasurer for 20 years and was named Sportsman of the Year in 2014. She is also a member of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Bear Arms, the Consumer Report Foundation, Heritage Foundation, the Tea Party Patriots, Telephone Pioneers, 757 Veterans Association, the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, German Hungarian Maennerchor from 1954 to 1983.



She enjoyed volunteering at the VA Clinic on Belmont Ave., sewing, crafts, ceramics, cake decorating, and shirt painting.



Shirley will be deeply missed by her children, Michael (Martha Aiello) Williams, Erold D. “Butch” Williams Jr., and Sheryl (John Brown) Bennett; grandchildren, Theresa Bennett, Kevin Williams, Ashley Williams, Eric Williams and Christopher Williams; three great-grandchildren and her brother Ronald (Sally) Wiscott.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved Husband Erold Williams, who passed away April 6, 2007 and her grandson Sean Williams.



Services for Shirley are Private and burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Coitsville.



Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.comTo plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Shirley A. Williams, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 17, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.