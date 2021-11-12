Shirley A. Selders, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Selders, 87, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021.

She was born October 4, 1934 in Austin, Indiana, the daughter of Charles and Goldye (Morton) Mayfield.

Shirley taught 5th and 6th grades at West Branch Elementary and then South Range Elementary for many years, where she was awarded the Martha Holden Jennings Award for excellence in teaching.

She was a 1950 graduate of Austin High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Kent State University in 1974.

Shirley was a former member of Christ’s Church in Boardman, where her husband John was the minister. She was an excellent piano player and very involved in the church.

Shirley’s husband of 63 years, Reverend John R. Selders, whom she married October 23, 1955, died September 5, 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Art) Anderson of Salem; her grandsons, Reverend Adam (Lindsey) Anderson of Jacksonville, Florida and Ryan (Talia) Anderson of Salem; her great-grandchildren, Abraham, Faustena, Gavin and Norah and her grand-dog Fletcher, who was her constant companion.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Otis Mayfield.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel, followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio Living Home, Health and Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

