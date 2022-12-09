AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Megown, 85 of Austintown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her beloved husband, her sons, her cat, Liberty and her pastor, Pam Kelly.

Shirley was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Lorin and Mildred Guilkey and was a lifelong area resident.

She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austintown.

She was also a member of the Sweetbriar Garden Club, Church Women United, Protestant Family Services and Youngstown Ohio Peace Council.

She was a homemaker and loved cooking, baking and she always had a homemade meal. She also loved playing cards with her family and friends. She prayed for world peace daily and hoped that one day we would have a peaceful world with no violence. Shirley was awarded as a Valiant Woman in 2012 from the Church Women United Organization. She also traveled as a representative of the WOMEN of the ELCA to Africa to bring aid to the people. She had friends of all races, religions and nationalities and she loved them all. She also loved gardening and flowers, particularly roses. She loved Mill Creek Park and she visited the Fellows Riverside Gardens and the park all of her life.

She loved God, her church and her family, her husband of 63 years, her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a card or a gift bag for every holiday. She always sent cards to the whole family and friends for every holiday.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank, of 63 years; her sons, Paul of Austintown, Chris (Casandra) and Shawn of Columbus; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Max) Bader of Baltimore, Ohio, Christopher (Emily) of Delaware, Ohio, Joshua of Columbus, Ohio, Aubrey, Anna Megown of Columbus Kenneth (Michelle) Donnan of Niles, Ohio, Miriah Paden of Niles and Patrick (Christine) Donnan of Niles, Ohio and ten great-grandchildren, William and Zachary Donnan, Ian, Mary, Grace and Gabriel Bader, Eleanor and Amos Megown, Austin and Curtis Paden

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lorin and Mildred Guilkey; her brothers, Richard and Gene Guilkey and her son, William Donnan whom she missed dearly and thought about every day of her life.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 at Grace Lutheran Church, 162 South Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515, with a luncheon to follow.

In loving memory of Shirley A Megown, donations will be accepted for a memorial bench that will be placed in the Mill Creek Metro Park. If the bench donations exceed the cost of the bench, the leftover proceeds will be donated to Protestant Family Services.

Arrangments handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.