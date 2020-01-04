Shirley A. Kijowski, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Kijowski, 83, of Niles, died Friday morning, January 3, 2020, at her home in Niles, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 8, 1936, in Marietta, the daughter of the late George Bernard and Florence Ethel Needs Elliott.



Shirley was a 1955 graduate of McDonald High School.

She worked for many years, first, for Barbe Trucking as a secretary and then in sales for Woolco Department Store and finally for Fashion Bug ladies clothing store when she retired.



Shirley was a longtime, over 65 year, member of St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Niles, where she was married. She was an avid flower gardener and loved planting and caring for her flowers all around her home. She enjoyed spending winters with her husband at their home in Florida.



Shirley is survived by her husband, of over 64 years, Albert P. Kijowski, Sr., whom she married October 15, 1955; one daughter, Paula J. Kijowski of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; one son, Albert P. Kijowski, Jr. of Niles and one sister, Violet Bradbury, of Niles.



One brother, Bernard Elliott and two sisters, Carolyn Sudol and Betty Rolland; have all preceded her in death



The family wishes to thank Dr. Khalid and the entire staff of the Hope Cancer Center for the compassionate and loving care shown to Shirley.



A private funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 348 Robbins Avenue in Niles. The Rev. Jeffrey Baker will officiate.

Per Shirley’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or public service.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home, Niles Chapel.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church memorial fund, 348 Robbins Avenue, in Niles, 44446.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 6, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.