Shirley A. Gregory, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Gregory, age 84, passed away Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren after a period of declining health.



Shirley was born January 7, 1936 in Warren to the late Wade and Bertha Linamen.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and the Warren Business College.

Shirley was avid bowler, she absolutely loved Thursday Bingo and she enjoyed each of her grandchildren. Shirley was the glue that held her family together.



Besides her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert E. Gregory, Jr., daughter-in-law Carolyn Gregory and son-in-law Thomas Buzzelli.



Shirley is survived by her children, Carol Buzzelli, Mary (Thomas) Pifer and John Gregory; six grandchildren, Carrie, Thomas, Jr., Greg, Marcie, Thomas, and Kyle; 13 great-grandchildren.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Shirley will be held at a later date.

Shirley was laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Crown Hill Burial Park.



