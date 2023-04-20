BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry L. Cowher, 70 of Boardman, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 19 at Beeghly Oaks, Boardman.

Sherry was born February 14, 1953 in Salem, a daughter of Lloyd T. and Marilyn (Kelley) Spellman, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1971 and received her nursing degree from Choffin School of Nursing in 1973.

Sherry started her career working at Northside Hospital in Labor and Delivery. She then worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and various nursing and retirement homes.

Sherry enjoyed bingo, playing the slots and cards with friends. She looked forward to traveling and was always ready to go at a moments notice. She was also an avid reader, especially romance novels. Most important to Sherry was spending time with family; her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews and will be dearly missed.

Sherry leaves her mother, Marilyn Spellman of Ellsworth; three sons, Michael Cowher of Boardman, Geoffrey (Rebecca Seamons) Cowher of Berlin Center and Matthew (Hayley) Cowher of Canfield and five grandchildren, Zach, Audrina, Aurora, Skylar and Sophia. Sherry also leaves her four brothers, Chip (Marie) Spellman of Ellsworth, Artie (Shelley) Spellman of Ellsworth, Dave (Linda) Spellman of Pittsburgh and Tim Spellman of Dawson, Pennsylvania and her only sister, Beth (Larry) Kale of Ellsworth.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd T. Spellman, Jr. and her former husband, Thomas Cowher, Jr.

There will be a celebration of Sherry’s life on Sunday, April 23 at Ellsworth Township Firehall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road, Ellsworth.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

