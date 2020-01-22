Sherri L. (Davis) Wilson, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherri L. (Davis) Wilson, age 47, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, January 17.



Sherri was born February 17, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio.



Sherri is preceded in death by her grandparents, Presley and Martha Uber, and Irene Davis.



She is survived by her parents. Donald and Donna (Uber) Davis; daughter, Amber Betts; granddaughter, Clarissa Darno; sister, Cindy Davis Rainey; brother- in-law, David Rainey; nephews, Bailey and Jack Rainey and longtime companion. John Ramsey.



She enjoyed going to rock concerts, fishing, camping and spending quality time with her daughter. She recently became a grandmother and was looking forward to watching her granddaughter grow up. Although she only knew her for a short time, Clarissa will often be reminded of her beautiful guardian angel. Memories of Sherri will live on in all of our hearts forever.



“God knows I’ll see you on the other side, yeah I’m gonna see you, see you on the other side.”



A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 at Calvary Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Laird Avenue and Market Street in Warren with Rev. David Robert Black, officiant.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Sherri’s family.

