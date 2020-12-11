Shelley K. Strock, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shelley K. Strock, 66, passed away Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at UPMC Farrell.



Shelley was born on July 14, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Strock.



She was a cat lover and a motor head. She loved crafting and enjoyed her pizza and Pepsi.



Shelley will be deeply missed by her brother, Mickey (Beverly) Strock of Masury and her nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jeffery Raymond.



At this time there are no services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Shelley Strock please visit our Tribute Store.