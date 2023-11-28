WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelba J. “Jean” Merritt, 83 of Warren, Ohio passed from this Earth after a lengthy illness on early Monday morning, November 27, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born June 13, 1940, in Glenwood, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Dempsey and Gladys (White) Whisenhunt. All family members participated in field farming taking them from Arkansas north to Indiana.

Jean was a 1958 graduate of Rock Creek High School in Huntington County, Indiana.

She was employed at Model Engineering in Huntington, Indiana as a Naval rocket harness assembler under the supervision of future mother-in-law, Nellie Thompson.

Nellie introduced Jean to Ronnie L. Merritt, they married on July 1, 1961 and moved to Warren, Ohio. Jean worked with Tupperware, American Greeting cards and Hart’s Jewelry store while caring for her family and investing time in her children’s education with the Warren City Schools in PTO and as classroom and lunchroom aide. She was the chauffeur to the library, YMCA, YWCA, Eastwood Mall, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and all of her children’s extracurricular activities.

Jean was a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church for many years and worked in the church nursery along with kitchen duties for numerous potluck suppers.

Jean is survived by her husband of 62 years along with three children, Michelle (John) Buckler of Howland, Michael (Elizabeth) Merritt of Warren and Melissa Baritell of Howland (Joseph Tabone); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one sister, Peggy (Jim) Hoch of Huntington, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Shirley Tribolet and Sandra Shideler.

Visitation and service will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive, Warren, Ohio.

Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna at a later date.

The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice/Health Care, Mercy Home Health and Jodi’s Angels for their wonderful care of Jean during her illness.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Shelba, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.