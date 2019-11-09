Sheila M. (Davenport) Culver, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila M. (Davenport) Culver, 75, of Bristolville, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center after a brave battle with cancer.

Sheila was born on June 12, 1944, in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Sheila spent her career working for Ohio Lamp, retiring after 33 years. It was while working, she met the love of her life, Charles Culver, to whom she was united in marriage on December 23, 1977.

A woman of faith, Sheila was an active member of the Bristolville Church of the Brethren, where she was involved with the Ladies Bible Study.

She enjoyed cake decorating, crocheting prayer shawls and traveling. Her and Chuck also grew and canned beets as part of an ongoing Relay for Life fundraiser.

Sheila leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Charles; her sons, Kenneth (Theresa) Boyles of Champion, Curt (Linda) Boyles of Florida and Donald (Brenda) Boyles of Tennessee; her daughters, Tammy Culver of Champion and Rebecca (Russell) Keen of Michigan; 11 grandchildren; her brothers, Richard (Peg) Davenport of Champion, Clinton Davenport of Pennsylvania, as well as, many other relatives.

A memorial service celebrating Sheila’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Bristolville Church of the Brethren.

Memorial donations in Sheila’s memory can be directed to Relay for Life.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

