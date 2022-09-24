WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A television tribute will air Monday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV., 52, passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2022, in Middlefield, Connecticut.

Shawna was born on January 11, 1970, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Roger and Cheryl (Perry) Cozadd.

A 1988 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, she continued her education at Youngstown State University receiving a bachelor’s degree in business administration followed by an MBA in Finance from DeVry University Keller Graduate School of Management in 2014.

Shawna was employed by Verizon for 23 years as Associate Director of Financial Services. She traveled throughout the United States for Verizon, taking great pride in her work and the relationships she formed with her co-workers.

Shawna’s life centered around her children and extended family. She was happiest spending time at the beach surrounded by those she loved. Shawna enjoyed huge family vacations with a house full of relatives.

She will be missed by her children Kayla (Eric) Wamer, Kelsie (Brandon) Mosora and Brennan Harris, her father Roger, and sisters Pam (Randy) Lowe, Amy Cozadd and Deana (Mike) VanHorn and numerous nieces and nephews. Shawna was happy knowing that her first grandchild would be arriving in November.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother and aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel – 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

