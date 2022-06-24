GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon R. Snowden, 57, of Girard, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Born on November 17, 1964, in Warren, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Thelma “Jean” (Burr) Fortney.

Sharon was a 1982 graduate of LaBrae High School.

Sharon was a homemaker and enjoyed nothing more than devoting her time to her family, including her beloved pups Zoey, Lilly Pad, Little Joe and Haus. She loved gardening, long drives in the country with her husband and spoiling her family and friends with the “perfect” gift.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Cynthia Bonini and Anthony Fortney.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, William Snowden, whom she married January 29, 1987; her children Justin (Nicole) Snowden and Amanda (John Buckley V) Snowden; her grandson John “Cooby” Buckley VI; and her siblings Michelle (Bruce) Brown, Deborah (Jay) Maltry, Kathy (Roger) Lahti, Carol (Randy) Dittmer, Brian (Judy) Fortney and Sabrina (Robert) Burns.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Lane Famity Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with a service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. In honor of Sharon’s vibrant personality and love for purple, the family requests that relatives and friends wear purple.

