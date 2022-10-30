WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Petyak, 69, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after a year long battle with cancer.

Sharon was born on May 7, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Theodore and Dolores Halubka.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

She worked at Packard Electric.

She was a member of North Mar Church. She enjoyed being with her church family, reading her Bible and teaching Sunday School.

She loved going on vacations to the beach and spending time with her family.

Sharon will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Michael Petyak, whom she married in 1984; her daughter, Danielle Petyak; granddaughter, Lucie Langenheim; brother, Ted Halubka and sister, Donna Gano.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.