CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Maddie, age 87, of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023.

She was born on October 12, 1935, to the late Harlis and Vernia Bungard Glover.

She was a 1955 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

Following graduation in November of 1955, she married Leo Maddie and they began their life together for 43 wonderful years.

She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who lived for her family. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. In her spare time she enjoyed needlework, crafting, crocheting and working crosswords. She had a special gift for music and loved to sing. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Theresa) Maddie, Jody (Sandy) Maddie, Walter (Kathryn) Maddie and Verne (Julie) Maddie; grandchildren, Eward (Melissa) Maddie, Suzanne (Chad) Maddie, Christopher (Alison) Maddie, Clint (Robin) Wright, Jennifer (Travis) Potter, Debi (Ryan) Hamric, Michael Stack, Christopher Stack, Hillary Stack, Raegan Stack; great-grandchildren, Allison, Olivia, Owen, Keegan, Emma, Maggie, Jarred, Maddox and Seth; brother, Rick (Diane) Glover; daughter-in-law, Colleen Maddie and numerous other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Leo; son, Konstantine; granddaughter, Christina and daughter-in-law, Darlene.

Calling hours will be held 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N High Street, Cortland, OH 44410 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be held at All Souls Cemetery.

