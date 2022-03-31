WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Bell, 78, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.



Sharon was born on February 22, 1944 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Fredrick and Betty Schiavone.



She was a graduate of Champion High School.

Sharon worked at Delphi/Packard Electric until she retired.



She enjoyed shopping on QVC and the Home Shopping Network, had a great love for animals and loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Sharon will be deeply missed by her loving children, Michael (Leslie) Davis, Stephanie (Michael) Cleary and Robyn (Orlando) Rivera; grandchildren, Shelby (Ryan) Henley, Tanner Rivera and Reghan Rivera; stepgrandchildren, Andrew Cleary and Sean (Christina) Cleary; stepgreat-grandson, Sean Cleary and her significant other, Craig Wesley.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Bessie Shoemaker.



A private service will be held at a later date and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Angels for Animals in Canfield.



A television tribute will air Friday, April 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.