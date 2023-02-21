CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharen Ray Johnson Totten, age 74 of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

She was born on June 23, 1948 in Warren, Ohio to the late Frank Robert Johnson and Una Edna Grafton Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin sister, Karen Johnson and brother, Clair Johnson.

Sharen was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, going camping and playing golf. She was a member of the Opal Chapter #181 Order of the Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her husband, Neil R. Totten; sons and daughters-in-law, Shaun (Kara) Totten and Eric (Katie) Totten; grandchildren, Andrew, Mackenzie, Ethan and Abigail Totten and siblings, Kathleen Laurich, Robert Johnson, Erma Jean Bellitt, Kenneth (Margie) Johnson, James (Judy) Johnson and Donald (Gail) Johnson.

Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held in Dugan Cemetery.

