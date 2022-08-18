MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharen Kaye Martin, 72, of Hiram, passed away Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Sharen was born in Warren, a daughter of the late Dale and Bertha (Krinyich) Barrett.

She graduated from McDonald High School and was a homemaker.

Sharen enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, gardening and dancing. She loved reading mystery novels, especially those by Janet Evanovich and loved traveling. Sharen looked forward to her cross country trips with her family. Family was very important to her and she loved doting on her grandchildren.

She was a funny person with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by her two children, Shawn Frederick and Stacy (Justin) Bisuitti; her grandchildren, Sky (Aaron) Dubosar, Harper Frederick Lorelei Busuitti and Anthony Bisuitti. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Chris (Susan) Frederck, nieces, nephews and friends.

Per Sharen’s wishes, there will be private services at a later date for the family.

Arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



