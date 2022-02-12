HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shane E. Mintern, 60, of Howland, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

He was born August 9, 1961, in Warren, the son of JoeAnn P. Mintern of Brookfield and the late Lawrence E. Mintern.

Shane worked as a general industrial foreman and sales director for Duke’s Sanitary Services, Inc., for 28 years. A devoted employee, who truly loved his job and all the people that he knew and met along the way.

His smile was amazing and contagious with his laughter filling the room. Shane loved being surrounded by his children, family and friends. Making his famous “smash” burgers, grilling, cooking, playing cards, listening to music, playing video games, fishing, working on lawnmowers, cars, trucks, boats, water skiing, yard work, landscaping, interacting with the children and grandchildren and most of all, having them all in the same place made his life whole. So very many memories were made around his table. He always said that he bought a big house with lots of rooms because he never wanted any of his kids to leave.

Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Robin S. (Wingard) Mintern of Howland; four children, Shauna E. (Ken) Dorwarth, Shayna I. Mann (fiancé, John Chicase), Kaycee L. Mintern (fiancé, Nathan Brothag), Skyler S. Mintern (girlfriend, Maddy “Pete” Fleeger); eight grandchildren, (Shauna) Elisabeth, Carolina Sue, Kenny (Shayna) Janelle, Byron, Jameson, Charlee and (Kaycee) Elwin; five siblings, Elonna McKibben (Robert) of Burghill, Ohio, Paren Mintern (Kellie) of Burgaw, North Carolina, Henry (Hank) Wingard (Connie) of Howland, Ohio, John Wingard of Niles, Jendi Elko of Rolesville, North Carolina and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceded in death by his father Lawrence E. Mintern; his father-in-law, John R. Wingard; mother-in-law, Mary L. Wingard; sister-in-law, Molly Wilkes and a very special friend, Bill Nemcik

Shane was truly an incredible man. He always worked so hard for his family, that he loved so very much.

Cremation has taken place in honor of his wishes with a celebration of life at a later date to celebrate him the way that he would have loved!

Condolences and contributions can be made to Robin S Mintern, 8610 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.