AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shaffer V. Cormell, 93 of Austintown, Ohio, died early Sunday morning, November 27 at St. Elizabeth /Mercy Health Care Center of Youngstown, Ohio.

Shaffer was born March 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Vonia and Alma B. (Ireland) Cormell and was a lifelong resident of the area.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1947 and while in school he played football and enjoyed time with friends and family.

Shaffer served his country as a Korean War Veteran of the United States Navy.

Shaffer also worked on the railroad as a conductor and brakeman for Erie Railroad, Erie Lackawanna and Conrail for 41 years until he retired.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of West Austintown.

Shaffer enjoyed fishing, football, baseball and bowling.

His wife, the former Irene Campbell, whom he married May 19, 1951, died May 21, 2012.

He leaves three children, Rickey Cormell, who took care of him, of Austintown, Ohio, beloved daughter, Nancy Cormell of Cornersburg, Ohio and son, Donald (Joyce) Cormell of McDonald, Ohio. He also leaves a few grandchildren, Mike (Trish) Cormell and Tom (Melissa) Cormell and some great-grandchildren as well. He also leaves a sister, Selma Bolash of Youngstown, Ohio and a brother, David Cormell of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Besides his parents and his wife, Shaffer was preceded in death by two sisters, Evonne Hunt and Juanita Burgey and three brothers, Laird Cormell, Quenton Cormell and Leland Cormell.

Per Shaffer’s wishes there will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 28 at First United Methodist Church of West Austintown. Friends and Family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with service following at 11:00 a.m..

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

