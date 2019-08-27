Selina Rose Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 for Selina Rose Wagner, 96, who passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, at Hospice House.

Selina was born August 22, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of Glenn and Rose (Herman) Hetherington.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School Class of 1941.

Selina was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working crossword puzzles and crocheting.

Her husband Robert L. Wagner, whom she married April 26, 1943, passed away April 17, 2007.

Selina leaves two daughters, Patricia Cameron of Green, Ohio and Suzanne Wagner of Austintown; four grandchildren, Kristin (Curtis) Meder of Green, Karen (Ramazan) Arkan of Antalya, Turkey, Joshua (Amy) Cameron of Mogadore and Sharon (Rob) Tittl of Akron; ten great-grandchildren, Alayna, Luke and Lexi Meder of Green, Joshua and Levi Arkan of Turkey, Zeke, Eden and Ember Cameron of Mogadore and Arthur and Vanessa Tittl of Akron. She also leaves one sister, Arlene Moore of Austintown and one sister-in-law, Ada Dunmire of Austintown; as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Selina was preceded in death by a brother, John Hetherington.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

