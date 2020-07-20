Scott J. Steinhauser, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott J. Steinhauser, 53 of Cortland, died Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Belmont Medical Center in Youngstown.

He was born March 19, 1967 in Warren, the son of the late Frederick Clyde and Rose Marie Richman Steinhauser.



Scott was a 1987 graduate of Maplewood High School and received his associate degree in criminal justice in 1989 from Kent State University Trumbull campus.

He worked as a patrolman with the Youngstown Police Department and was a SWAT team member for 20 years, until his disability retirement in 2009.



Scott was a member of St. Robert Catholic Church in Cortland. He was a member of the FOP Blue Knights and participated in the 911 fund raising motorcycle runs to New York City for numerous years. He was a member of the FOP and a 33 year member of the Cortland Moose Lodge No. 1012 in Mecca.

Scott especially loved hunting and fishing with his three sons and his Tobias family cousins.



He is survived by his wife, Jodirae “Jodi” Bates Steinhauser, whom he married July 18, 2008; three sons, Dalton (Marissa DeFrancesco) Brown of Howland, Dylan Brown of Girard and Dawson Brown of Kent; one sister, Shelly (Ronnie) Roberts of Bazetta; two nieces, Danielle (Jason) Tenney and Lindsay (Shawn Gregg) Evans and two great nieces, Gianna Tenney and Lillian Gregg.



A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cortland Moose Lodge No. 1012, 6400 State Route 46, Cortland,OH 44410. Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.shaferwinanschapel.com

