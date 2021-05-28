Scott Cameron, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Cameron, 66, of Mineral Ridge, passed away unexpectedly at his residence, Thursday, May 27.



Born August 30, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, Scott was the son of Robert and Roberta (Sachs) Cameron.



Scott was a lifelong resident of Mineral Ridge and a 1972 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a production foreman at Dietrich Metal Framing for 25 years. He also worked at Aerotek and PTC Alliance in Beaver Falls.

Scott enjoyed the outdoors and had a love of fishing, gardening and hunting. He loved taking Debbie on long scenic drives, as well as cruising in his 1950 Chevy.



To cherish his memory, Scott leaves his wife of 48 years, the former Debbie Beveridge; his mother-in-law, Jewel Lundquest, for whom he cared and loved; his sons, Jon (Angie) Cameron and Keith (Kathleen) Cameron; his grandchildren, Lauren (Cody Hepp), Leigha, Charlie and Kensington; his siblings, Karen (Dick) Murray, Randy (Jeri) Cameron and Dawn Cameron and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pastor Ron Blakeman will officiate a Memorial Service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, 384 Collar Price Road, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.