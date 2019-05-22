Scott A. Schmidt Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott A. Schmidt, 60, of North Jackson passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Scott was born to parents Daniel F. Schmidt, Sr. and Phyllis Schmidt on May 5, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He grew up as the second eldest of four siblings and attended Austintown Fitch High School.

He served eight years in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electronics Specialist aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier.

After his military service, Scott had a long career in the electronics industry and lived in Ventura County, California for over 30 years.

He enjoyed traveling, sailing and photography. Scott once took a year off to travel the United States to capture the beauty of each state. Upon returning to Ohio, he worked as a medical billing specialist for NEOMED and Team Health.

Scott is survived by his parents, Daniel F. Schmidt, Sr. and Phyllis Schmidt; his brothers, Daniel Schmidt, Jr. and Brian Schmidt and his sister, Marri (Roger) Mayle and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, May 24 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with services immediately following at the funeral home. The services will be officiated by Pastor David Schinbeckler from Redeemer Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.