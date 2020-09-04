Scott A. Darnley, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott A. Darnley, 37, passed away early Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born October 27, 1982 in Warren, a son of William D. and Catherine A. (Aber) Darnley, Jr.

Scott was a truck driver with Got-US Trucking and also Jack Blair Trucking.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his children, whom he had a running joke with and lovingly woke them up with morning music. Scott was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating, camping and kayaking.

Scott is survived by his mother, Catherine of North Jackson; his wife, the former Danielle S. Miller, whom he married January 12, 2013; his children, Sydney, Faith, Chase, Sierra, Dakota and Lilly; his grandparents, Palmyra Keck and Lewis Aber of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; his sister, Erica (Matt) Groves of Sharon, Pennsylvania and his brothers, William D. “Billy” (Breanne) Darnley III of Haines City, Florida and Mac Darnley of Austintown.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Bill and his grandparents, William D. and Betty Jo Darnley, Sr.

There will be a private family service.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September, 12 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

