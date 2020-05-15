Saundra “Sauni” A. Cianciola, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saundra “Sauni” A. Cianciola passed away Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020 at home.

Sauni was born June 9, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Glenn and Mabel (Clark) Thomas.

She is survived by her loving husband, Vincent M. Cianciola with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage; her sons, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Cianciola of Canfield, Ohio and Timothy (Susan) Cianciola of Canfield, Ohio and grandchildren, Hannah, Timmy, Sydney and Sophia.

She dedicated her life to helping others as a registered nurse. After graduating from the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1959, she worked as a Pediatric Nurse in Cleveland, Ohio before returning to Youngstown where she worked as the Hemophilia/Oncology coordinator for the Western Reserve Care System. She worked tirelessly to raise funding in support of her patients during the early years of the AIDS crisis. She was an Active Board Officer and Fund Coordinator for The Silver Lining Cancer Fund as well as Hospice of the Valley.

In retirement, she was an active member of the Youngstown Country Club, where she enjoyed playing golf and tennis. In addition, she was involved in the numerous book clubs, garden clubs and actively supported the Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens. Throughout her life, she loved to travel with family and friends learning about different cultures and enjoying new experiences.

The family plans a celebration of her life at a later date, which all will be welcome to attend.

The family requests that all memorial contributions be made to the Silver Lining Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 401, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

