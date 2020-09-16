Sarena M. Polite, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Sarena M. Polite, 34, passed away Monday afternoon, September 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born May 21, 1986 in Youngstown, a daughter of George W. and Patricia A. (Eaton) Hibbs, Sr.

Sarena was a waitress at Station Square Restaurant for many years and recently at Blue Wolf Restaurant.

She was a 2004 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and then attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City. She also attended Youngstown State University.

Sarena was chosen to join YWCA, Young Women with Bright Futures, a group that cultivates the power of diverse young women to be courageous leaders and creative changemakers. She was a mixed media artist and was gifted in painting, sculpting and sketching. She was also a talented musician.

Sarena is survived by her parents, George and Pat of Austintown; her brothers and sisters, Sarah (Larry) Harvey of Boardman, George (Lisa) Hibbs, Jr. of Austintown, Rebecca Hibbs of Austintown and Diana (James) Colopy of Akron; her nieces and nephew, Carissa (Michael) Maldonado, Blake (Gina) Hibbs and Mikaela Hibbs and her former spouse and friend, Khepri Polite of Youngstown.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

The family has requested that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the McDonough Museum of Art. Checks can be made out to The McDonough Museum/YSU, and mailed to One University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555, noted in remembrance of Sarena Polite.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

