VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah “Sally” Duncan, 95, of Vienna, Ohio went to be in the presence of God’s eternal love on Saturday, September 16, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Sally was born in Alliance, Ohio on October 27, 1927, the only daughter of Dr. Roger and Doris (Murdock) Owen.

She graduated from Hiram College in 1949 with a degree in world history and a minor in political science.

Following graduation, Sally worked for several organizations in New York City.

She married her husband, Norman D. Duncan, on November 24, 1954. Together they shared 54 years of marriage and five children. Sally was a wonderful mother, caring for her children and grandchildren, as well as volunteering at Baker Elementary School. She was also a substitute teacher for a few years.

Sally was a long-time active member and deacon of both First Christian Church of Youngstown, Ohio and Disciples Christian Church in Boardman.

In addition, she was active in a number of community organizations, including the Youngstown Chapter of the United Nations Association and The Greater Youngstown Point. In her spiritual life, Sally had a strong social justice expression of faith. She had worked especially hard to further justice and peace in Israel and Palestine. She was also an advocate for women.

Sally leaves her children, Jane (Mark) Mecozzi of Howland, Louise (Paul) Spencer of Fowler, Scott Duncan of Pittsburgh, Nancy (Matt) Marchesano of Laguna Niguel, California and Doug (Julie Woosley) Duncan of Raleigh, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with two more on the way and her brother, Dr. George Owen of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Bill Owen and Dick Owen and grandson, Christopher Gless.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may visit from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the United Nations Association (UNA-USA) at www.unausa.org or UNA-USA, PO Box 96397, Washington, DC 20090-6397.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

