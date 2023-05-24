NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Marie Marino, age 57 of Niles, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born on May 29, 1965, in Warren to Orlando Donald Marino, Sr. and Maria Teresa DiBattista Marino. She is preceded in death by her mother.

Sarah was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In her free time, she spent time crafting, gardening, boating and fishing. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs.

She is survived by her husband, David Warner; father, Orlando D. Marino, Sr.; daughter, Tiffany (Gary McQuain, Jr.) Kassander; son, Joey Kassander; stepdaughter, Bethany Jean Warner; grandchildren, Taylor, MicKenzie, Jace, Gary III, Coleson, Raegan, Annabelle, Zaria, Anastasia and Leland; brother, Donald (Melissa) Marino and nieces, Alexandra and Kristina Marino.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483 with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

